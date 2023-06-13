OAKLAND — An Oakland man remained jailed Tuesday after he was arrested during a traffic stop on Third Street where investigators allegedly found methamphetamines and packaging materials inside his vehicle, according to the Garrett County Sheriff's Office.
The Garrett County Narcotics Task Force arrested William James Zimmerman, 51, on charges of felony possession with intent to distribute methamphetamines and related offenses. He was awaiting a bond hearing by a district court commissioner.
Police said 29 grams of methamphetamines were found in the vehicle after an assisting Maryland State Police K-9 Unit alerted to the presence of drugs.
