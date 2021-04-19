OAKLAND — An Oakland man is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to assault and resisting arrest charges recently in Garrett County Circuit Court.
Adam Jeremy Spaulding, 25, Oakland, pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree assault and one count of resisting arrest. Related charges were dismissed upon his plea by Judge Raymond G. Strubin, who ordered a pre-sentencing investigation.
Spaulding was arrested and charged in July following an incident at a local business. Spaulding drove from the scene and nearly struck the investigating officer, prosecutors said.
A high-speed chase ensued in and around Oakland before it ended in the Sheetz store lot where Spaulding struck a vehicle. He was arrested there as he attempted to flee on foot and resisted deputies who took him into custody.
The assault charges to which he pleaded involved the original complainant and the assault in which Spaulding nearly struck a deputy and intentionally struck a police vehicle.
The maximum possible sentences for the crimes total 33 years. Spaulding is also pending a hearing for violating probation in two cases.
