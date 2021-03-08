City man charged in Md. Avenue assault
CUMBERLAND — A city man is awaiting trial after he was taken into custody late Sunday on assault charges in the 800 block of Maryland Avenue, according to Cumberland Police.
Rodrigo Tatum, 19, was arrested when police responded to the 10:46 p.m. incident and charged him with second-degree assault.
The alleged assault took place after Tatum and the victim engaged in an argument that escalated, police said.
Tatum was granted release on his personal recognizance, pending trial in district court.
The victim apparently did not require medical treatment.
Man faces drug charge after stop
OAKLAND — A traffic stop Friday evening on Broadford Road led to the arrest of an Oakland man on a drug possession charge, according to the Garrett County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies of the sheriff’s office narcotics division arrested Dakota Lee Hinebaugh, 22, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police said the arrest was made after a drug-detection dog alerted to the presence of drugs and discovery of a quantity of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.
Hinebaugh was released Saturday from the Garrett County Detention Center after posting a $2,500 unsecured bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.