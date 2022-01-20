OAKLAND — An Oakland man died Wednesday after accidentally lighting his clothes on fire while working too close to a propane heater, state fire investigators said Thursday.
Monte A. Wilson, 84, suffered second- and third-degree burns to his lower body and died after being flown to West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh by a Maryland State Police medevac helicopter, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
Investigators said Wilson was working on a tractor and using a kerosene-fueled propane heater in his outdoor garage in the 7400 block of Gorman Road when his pants caught fire.
Wilson extinguished the fire in the snow and called family members to report the accident, investigators said. He was initially treated by personnel from the Southern Garrett Rescue Squad.
