OAKLAND — A Garrett County man was being held without bond on drug charges after he was extradited Tuesday from Preston County, West Virginia, according to the Garrett County Sheriff's Office.
Charles "Chuck" Wayne Moats Jr., 42, was jailed at the Garrett County Detention Center on felony drug violations charging him with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine, conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.
Moats was arrested April 15 in Terra Alta, West Virginia, by Preston County sheriff's deputies on the strength of the arrest warrant.
The investigation leading to the arrest included execution of a search warrant last month at a Childs Road residence in Oakland where deputies of the narcotics division seized a quantity of suspected methamphetamine having an estimated street value of approximately $10,000, police said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.