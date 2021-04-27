OAKLAND — An Oakland man remained jailed without bond Tuesday following his arrest Friday on drug distribution and related charges.
William James Zimmerman, 49, was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and heroin in addition to possession of those substances and drug paraphernalia.
The arrest followed a traffic stop on Dennett Road, authorities said. Deputies allegedly seized methamphetamine and heroin with a street value of $1,200, weight scales and $900 in currency.
Oakland City Police assisted in the investigation.
