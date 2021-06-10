OAKLAND — An Oakland man charged with 94 counts of animal cruelty after an investigation last year was found not guilty of all charges this week in Garrett County District Court.
The verdict in favor of Chester Field Gaither Jr., 69, came after a two-day trial that started Monday, his attorney, Robin Ficker said.
Gaither had been charged in April 2020 following an investigation by the Garrett County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Division after dead cattle and others in poor condition were found on a farm on Kempton Road.
