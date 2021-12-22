OAKLAND — An Oakland man was recently sentenced to a 20-year prison term in Garrett County Circuit Court cases and for violating his probation in five other cases, according to Garrett County State's Attorney Lisa Thayer Welch.
Lukas Issac Holler pleaded guilty to possession of a rifle or shotgun after being convicted of a crime of violence and was sentenced by Judge Ray Strubin to 15 years in the Division of Correction with 10 years suspended. He was also ordered to be on probation for five years upon completion of all sentences.
In a second case, Holler pleaded guilty to motor vehicle theft and fourth-degree burglary, for which he was sentenced to five years in the DOC that was suspended. He was ordered to serve three years on the burglary conviction. The charges related to an Aug. 6 investigation of a reported vehicle theft at an Oakland area business.
A third case against Holler resulted in a three-year suspended sentence on a fourth-degree burglary charge. The charges reportedly stemmed from an Aug. 19 destruction and theft complaint involving a camper on property leased to a hunting club.
Holler reportedly admitted to violating his probation in five additional cases. One of the cases occurred in 2018 and involved burglary and credit card theft violations.
Strubin reimposed 12 years that were suspended in those cases and ordered the sentence to run consecutive to eight years imposed in the three circuit cases, for a total of 20 years to be served.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.