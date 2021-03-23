OAKLAND — Two men were arrested Monday on drug charges when deputies from the Garrett County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division raided an Oakland-area property and allegedly recovered 64 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of about $6,400.
Dayrle Lee Lambert, 58, of Oakland, and Edward Scott Moats, 36, of Petersburg, West Virginia, remained jailed Tuesday at the Garrett County Detention Center. Lambert was jailed without bond; Moats was being held in lieu of $7,500 bond.
The police operation on Childs Road was a combined effort of sheriff's office divisions — narcotics, criminal investigation, K9 and patrol.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.