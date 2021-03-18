GRANSTVILLE — Two Oakland residents were arrested Wednesday after suspected heroin and drug paraphernalia were allegedly found when police stopped their vehicle on Interstate 68 near Grantsville.
The Garrett County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division said driver Bodine Jean Kelly and Matthew Norman Swapp, both 38, were each granted pretrial release after bond hearings.
A Maryland State Police K9 alerted to the presence of drugs in the vehicle, police said.
