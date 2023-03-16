BITTINGER — An Oakland woman died Thursday morning following a two-vehicle crash on state Route 495 near Bittinger in Garrett County.
Maryland State Police said Brandy Jo McKenzie, 37, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services personnel.
McKenzie was the sole occupant in a Ford Taurus that was traveling north on Route 495 near Dung Hill Road and, according to police, entered the southbound lane after exiting a right-hand curve, striking a southbound Ram 1500 truck.
The crash caused the Taurus to catch fire, which spread to the front of the Ram.
Police said McKenzie was pulled from the vehicle before it was fully engulfed in flames. Her body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.
The driver of the Ram, identified by police as a 32-year-old man, refused medical treatment.
Route 495 was closed in both directions for more than two hours.
The Maryland State Police Crash team is leading the investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the accident or has information related to it, is asked to contact police at 301-387-1101.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.