OAKLAND — An Oakland woman and a juvenile were killed Sunday afternoon when a passenger vehicle collided with a pickup truck on Bethlehem Road, according to the Garrett County Sheriff's Office.
Police said Kelli Nicole Kreuger and the youth died at the scene of the 12:43 p.m. crash.
Two youths in the passenger vehicle, a Nissan Versa, were taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia, for treatment of their injuries.
The driver of the truck, a Ford F-150, was taken to Garrett Regional Medical Center, for treatment.
Police said the preliminary investigation indicated the collision occurred when the passenger vehicle crossed the center line and into the path of the truck.
The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff's office.
