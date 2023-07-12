FREDERICK — Electric utility Potomac Edison has requested a rate change to bring in more than $50 million, eliciting backlash for a projected 10% increase in the average customer’s bill.
In a filing with the Maryland Public Service Commission — which approves or denies utilities’ rate change requests — Potomac Edison asked to increase its distribution revenue by $50.4 million.
If approved, the increase would mean that the average Potomac Edison customer, using 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity per month, would see a $9.74 increase in their total monthly electricity bill, according to the utility’s filing. That would amount to a 9.9% total increase, the filing said.
The investor-owned utility provides electricity to approximately 285,000 customers across seven Maryland counties, including Allegany and Garrett.
Jennifer Grace, a Public Service Commission public utility law judge, presided over a public hearing about Potomac Edison’s request on Monday at Winchester Hall in Frederick. No one from the public testified at the hearing.
Jeffrey Trout, senior corporate counsel for FirstEnergy Corp., the parent company of Potomac Edison, said at the hearing that the requested increase is necessary for Potomac Edison to cover its distribution costs, which include operating and maintaining substations and poles and giving pay and benefits to workers who operate distribution infrastructure.
Trout said Potomac Edison has “incurred substantial costs” since March 2019, the last time distribution rates changed. In addition to usual operational expenses, these costs come from the COVID-19 pandemic, a new substation in southern Frederick County, the addition of public electric vehicle charging stations and more, Trout said.
Several entities have opposed Potomac Edison’s requested base rate increase, alleging that the utility does not need to increase rates as much as it wants to.
“Overall, Potomac Edison is requesting to increase its distribution rates by $50.4 million in this case,” Nicole Zeichner, assistant people’s counsel in the Maryland Office of People’s Counsel, a watchdog agency, said at the hearing. “In response, experts testified on behalf of the Maryland Office of People’s Counsel and concluded that Potomac Edison only needs an $18.4 million increase to run this utility business in an economic, safe and reliable manner.”
Debate over how much the Public Service Commission should let Potomac Edison raise its rates dates to March 22, when the utility filed an initial request.
In that filing, Potomac Edison requested that the Public Service Commission approve an increase of $47.5 million in its electric distribution revenue, plus an additional $1 million for low-income assistance programs the utility wants to implement. The filing stated that the requested revenue increase amount was based on a return on equity rate of 10.6%.
In its supplemental filing in May, Potomac Edison requested a $50.4 million increase in distribution revenue. The almost $3 million increase from its original $47.5 million request was due to depreciation-related adjustments, the utility said in the filing.
In March 2019, during the last base rate review, the Public Service Commission let Potomac Edison increase its distribution rate revenue by about $6.2 million. That led to average customers seeing an approximately 2.12% increase in their total electric bills.
The allowed increase in 2019 was about $13 million less than Potomac Edison requested in its application in August 2018, when the company sought an increase of $19.7 million.
Potomac Edison has “grown significantly” since the last Public Service Commission rate review, according to FirstEnergy Corp.’s website. The utility serves about 20,000 more customers than it did in 2019, the site says.
This year, in its request to the commission, the utility also proposed two initiatives to assist low-income customers. The utility’s requested $1 million, on top of its requested distribution revenue increase, would go toward these programs, according to Potomac Edison’s filing.
One is an outreach team to raise awareness about energy assistance programs. The other is a program allowing Potomac Edison to provide a 50% discount on distribution charges to low-income customers during winter months, when costs might be higher because of heating.
In addition to the Office of People’s Counsel, other entities have spoken up in the case. Some expressed interest as Potomac Edison customers, but did not explicitly state whether the Public Service Commission should approve or deny the utility’s application.
All U.S. federal agencies, including the Defense Department, intervened in the case. Fort Detrick in Frederick is a critical military installation in Potomac Edison’s service area, so the federal government has an interest in the case, it wrote in an April filing to the Public Service Commission.
Montgomery County also intervened, writing in an April filing that because Potomac Edison serves electric customers to residents there, the county has “a vital interest in assuring that PE’s rates and services are just and reasonable.”
Walmart also intervened in the case. In written testimony to the Public Service Commission on June 9, Alex J. Kronauer, Walmart’s senior manager for energy services, said the company has 12 facilities that use power from Potomac Edison.
Kronauer wrote that “electricity is a significant operating cost for retailers such as Walmart. When electric rates increase, the increased cost to retailers can put pressure on consumer prices and on the other expenses required by a business to operate.”
The Public Service Commission should reject Potomac Edison’s proposed return on equity rate of 10.6%, Kronauer wrote, adding that Walmart recommends the utility maintain its current return on equity rate of 9.65% unless it can prove that a higher rate is needed.
Experts who testified on behalf of the Public Service Commission’s staff also recommended that the commission alter Potomac Edison’s requests.
In written testimony on June 9, Drew McAuliffe, the commission’s electricity division director, said the commission should set Potomac Edison’s electricity rates based on a return on equity of 9.5%, rather than the requested 10.6%.
More testimony will occur at evidentiary hearings for the case next week. The hearings will take place from July 18 through 21 in Baltimore, Grace said.
Current opposition to Potomac Edison’s proposed rate increases comes amid other controversy related to the electric utility.
The Maryland Office of People’s Counsel spoke out in a June 5 filing against the Public Service Commission’s decision to end an investigation into FirstEnergy Corp.’s control over Potomac Edison.
FirstEnergy Corp. played a central role in an Ohio bribery scandal and funneled millions of dollars to dark money groups. The Public Service Commission’s investigation, which began in July 2021, was looking into whether Potomac Edison customers’ money was entangled in the scandal.
The Public Service Commission ended the investigation in May after finding “insufficient evidence” that Potomac Edison’s customers were harmed by FirstEnergy Corp.’s misconduct, according to an order from the commission.
The decision led to backlash from the Office of People’s Counsel, which alleged in a June 5 press release that the investigation’s end “establishes a dangerous precedent for Maryland customers.”
”OPC’s filing asks the Commission to reverse its decision because of its legal and factual errors, so that it can determine why and how Potomac Edison customers ending up funding criminal conduct,” the release said.
