CUMBERLAND — Three city residents are awaiting trial after a Cumberland Police officer observed an alleged drug deal Wednesday in a parked vehicle on Queen City Drive.
Dustin Thomas Walk, 24, and Victorial Virginia Shell, 64, were arrested on drug distribution and possession charges, while Robert Lee Hess, 38, was taken into custody on charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, police said.
All three were granted pretrial release by a district court commissioner.
Police reportedly recovered Suboxone and Clonazepam and money that were in Shell's possession.
