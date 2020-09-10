CUMBERLAND — The South Cumberland Business and Civic Association has canceled its Marsha L. Thomas Memorial Halloween Parade due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In regard to the current coronavirus outbreak, our parade committee and the executive board members of the association made a tough decision to cancel in the interest of all participating parade members and the attending public,” association President David A. Goad said Wednesday in an emailed news release.
Goad said many bands, athletics teams, cheerleaders and dance teams wouldn’t be able to participate because of the move to virtual learning and postponement of extracurricular activities.
It will be the second straight year the parade has been canceled. Last year, which would have been the 70th annual event, was canceled by rain and not rescheduled.
“We are positive everyone will understand it’s not an easy decision to cancel this event held over the last 70 years once again this year,” Goad said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.