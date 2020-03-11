Officials cancel W. Maryland Democratic Summit

CUMBERLAND — The Western Maryland Democratic Summit scheduled for March 20 and 21 has been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The summit, set for the Rocky Gap Resort Casino, attracts the top Democratic elected officials and party loyalists from across Maryland each year. A cancellation notice was posted on social media Wednesday.
“It was based around the concerns of having large gatherings with the threat surrounding the COVID-19 virus,” Robin Summerfield, a summit organizer, said. “We are seeing so many organizations and institutions either scaling back or closing down public events all together that we thought this was the appropriate thing to do.”
The World Health Organization officially declared COVID-19 a pandemic on Wednesday. Many festivals, sporting events and other large gatherings across the United States and abroad have been canceled or postponed.
Summerfield said a new date for the summit has been selected.
“We have rescheduled the summit for September 25 and 26,” Summerfield said. “It will still take place once again at Rocky Gap.”
The notice to cancel the March gathering said the Rocky Gap Resort Casino will “honor cancellation requests for those who have booked rooms for the event. Those who booked rooms are urged to contact the hotel directly.”
The Summit, put on by the Western Maryland Democratic Political Action Committee, brings the party leaders together for a weekend of roundtables, workshops and public speeches with a straw poll conducted on some of the top races, including the presidential election. Past guests have included Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, Rep. David Trone, Comptroller Peter Franchot and Attorney General Brian Frosh.
