Officials discuss adding new downtown manager

CUMBERLAND — Officials with the city of Cumberland were asked Tuesday to make a final decision on the future of the special mall tax and the hiring of a downtown manager.
The two topics were discussed at a special workshop held Tuesday at City Hall among officials with the Cumberland Economic Development Corp. and Cumberland’s mayor and City Council.
Paul Kelly, executive director of the CEDC, said the subject of reforms for the downtown needs to be addressed. He said a first step would be to review and establish the boundaries of the area determined to be the downtown.
“There has been lots of discussion taking place,” said Kelly. “First is the downtown mall tax, there is a universal desire to eliminate the mall tax. I have yet to hear anyone say, ‘I want to keep the mall tax.’ If you include that tax with the other taxes, (the downtown) is one of the highest taxed geographic areas in all of the state. That is viewed as an impediment to the development of our downtown real estate.
“There is an argument that the (special mall) tax is now obsolete. There is also an argument that the DDC (Downtown Development Commission) itself is also now obsolete in terms of its purpose being command of the pedestrian mall.”
The special mall tax was enacted in 1977 to cover the cost of a Maryland bond issue used to finance the “bricking over” of Baltimore Street to convert it into a pedestrian mall. That bond issue was paid off nearly 10 years ago.
“The mall tax was created for the construction of the mall and at this point in time that debt has been retired,” said Kelly.
Kelly said he hoped the mayor and City Council could come to a decision in the next 30 to 60 days on the future of the mall tax, DDC and the need of hiring a downtown manager. Downtown manager Mikayla Dodge and volunteer coordinator Dave Love both stepped down at the end of 2019.
A new downtown manager would have to contend with the major $9.4 million renovation of the mall expected to begin in October.
“The idea is to have one sophisticated, well-qualified person with lots of experience who could manage that place and coordinate activities in that place,” said Kelly. “The mayor and City Council will ultimately give that person their marching orders of what they want to see happen in that place.”
Kelly recommended the position be called the “place manager.”
Follow staff writer Greg Larry on Twitter @GregLarryCTN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.