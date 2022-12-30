CUMBERLAND — City officials hope downtown business owners and patrons will feel safer with the installation of a new surveillance camera system this spring.
Matt Miller, executive director of the Cumberland Economic Development Corp., provided an update on the project to Mayor Ray Morriss and the City Council on Tuesday.
“This is the message we want to send,” said Miller. “We want to increase the safety environment and make people feel comfortable to visit.”
Miller said 11 mountable cameras have been ordered along with 16 additional Ring cameras that will be given to individual business owners who requested them. The 11 directional cameras were purchased from ARK Systems, Inc. of Cumberland and will be installed in the next four to five months.
“They will be strategically placed throughout the downtown,” said Miller. “Hopefully this deters crime and destruction of property downtown.”
The system, according to Miller, will have features beyond simply recording.
“It will have live license plate identification so it will be able to track vehicles from camera to camera. It is not just recording a live feed. It is pretty sophisticated stuff,” he said.
The equipment was obtained using a $100,000 Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development grant.
The CEDC purchased the 16 cameras for businesses through Ring LLC, a smart home security company owned by Amazon.
“Over the last two weeks the CEDC and Melinda (Kelleher) of the DDC (Downtown Development Commission) have hand-delivered the (Ring) cameras to the interested merchants,” said Miller. “This will add another layer of surveillance coverage to each storefront downtown, further minimizing areas without coverage.”
Miller said the business owners will be responsible for purchasing a Ring subscription to activate the camera system.
“You would think between the 11 cameras that ARK is putting up and the 16 Ring cameras that will be available there probably isn’t any area on the downtown that won’t be visible, so this is good,” said Morriss.
Miller said the CEDC will pursue an additional round of funding in the future to expand the surveillance system. “We got a system that integrates into what we currently have but there is a lot of room for upgrades,” he said.
Morriss questioned whether the additional funds would be used to expand beyond Baltimore Street, maybe to Centre and Liberty streets.
“The police department identifies areas of which they would like to have more surveillance so once we build the initial network we can build onto for areas like that,” said Miller.
He said the Cumberland Police Department and city’s information technology department will have access to the cameras.
“I think it will be extremely beneficial,” said Miller, “and from a business perspective it gives peace of mind.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.