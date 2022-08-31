WESTERNPORT, Md. — An Ohio-based convenience store chain is making its first foray into Maryland with its recent acquisition of four local stores.
Marietta, Ohio-based Par Mar Stores recently purchased Best Price Market in McCoole, Fair Price Quick Stop in Westernport and Rite Price Quick Stop in Oakland from local business owner Ken Farley, Par Mar spokesperson Dave Allen said Tuesday. The company also purchased the former Route 135 Fuel Stop in Westernport.
The three stores are expected to start operating as Par Mar stores this week, Allen said, and the fuel stop in Westernport will open this fall.
Par Mar operates nearly 200 stores in five states, many of which are in West Virginia. In selecting properties to purchase, Allen said the company looks for businesses that are doing well and located in good areas. The newly-acquired Maryland stores all fit the bill.
“They’re all stores that are doing well, and we just love the area,” Allen said. “The people are wonderful.”
The company was attracted to the area because of its growth potential and the existing tourist opportunities presented by places like Deep Creek Lake and local campgrounds, Allen said.
Allen said Par Mar acquires most of its stores from independent businesses rather than building new structures, although they do have some. When a convenience store becomes a Par Mar location, Allen said, they interview all the store’s existing employees with the intention of hiring them back.
They also take into consideration how long someone has been on staff, and consider them a Par Mar employee for that length of time, he noted.
“We interview all staff, and we hope that as many as possible will stay on,” Allen said.
The Oakland location started operating Tuesday as Par Mar, and the Westernport and McCoole stores were slated to change over Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.
