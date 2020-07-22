Ohio man arrested in Frostburg traffic stop

CUMBERLAND — A traffic stop by an Allegany County sheriff's deputy on state Route 36 at Frostburg early Wednesday resulted in the arrest of an Ohio man on a drug charge, according to the Allegany County Sheriff's Office.
Robert R. McDaniel, 45, of Galena, Ohio, was taken into custody on a charge of possession of a controlled dangerous substance (not marijuana).
Following a bond hearing, McDaniel was released on his personal recognizance, pending appearance in district court.
Police said the stop was made after the deputy noticed possible criminal activity.
A K-9 drug detection scan of the vehicle then led to discovery of seven individual baggies of suspected heroin during a search of the vehicle, police said.
