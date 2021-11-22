BEDFORD, Pa. — An Ohio woman died Sunday in Harrison Township when her vehicle traveled off Route 31 and struck a tree, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Marcia J. Coffman, 58, of Coshocton, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 1:30 p.m. accident that occurred on Allegheny Road just west of Powell Road, police said.
The mishap occurred as Coffman was operating a 2005 Buick Lacrosse eastbound. Upon entering a slight curve in the roadway, the vehicle traveled out of control, crossed the westbound lane and exited the northbound shoulder where it struck a tree and came to rest, police said.
