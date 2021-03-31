CUMBERLAND — DelFest organizers said Wednesday that Old Crow Medicine Show, Sam Bush and emcee Joe Craven will return for the fall festival at the Allegany County Fairgrounds.
Normally held on Memorial Day weekend, the 13th annual DelFest was rescheduled earlier this month for Sept. 23-26 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Del McCoury Band will perform daily at the four-day event, which features bluegrass, Americana and jam bands from across the country. The Travelin' McCourys, featuring Del McCoury's sons Ronnie on mandolin and Rob on banjo, will also perform.
Other acts scheduled to take the stage include St. Paul & The Broken Bones, The Infamous Stringdusters, Steve Poltz, Leftover Salmon, Hot Club of Cowtown, Mandolin Orange, The Lil Smokies, Della Mae, The Cris Jacobs Band, Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen, The Broomestix, Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley, Sister Sadie, Lonesome River Band, Ghost of Paul Revere, Dré Anders, Twisted Pine, Fireside Collective, The Jakob’s Ferry Stragglers, Crying Uncle Bluegrass Band, Birches Bend, Haint Blue, Dirty Grass Players and The 19th Street Band.
Featured in the lineup are multiple bands with connections to the region.
The 19th Street Band is a four-piece group based in Montgomery County. The band is led by Cally Davis, who's originally from Ireland, and his wife Meghan, and was formed in Arlington, Virginia, when they found themselves living on 19th Street.
Backed by bass and drums, Cally plays guitar and Meghan plays fiddle. The group has been featured on TV morning shows in the Baltimore and Washington region. Their Americana sound received positive reviews following the 2019 release of a video of their original song "Hillbilly Boy," which can be found on YouTube.
Also from Maryland is the Cris Jacobs Band. Based in Reisterstown, Jacobs has been a fixture of the Baltimore/Washington music scene for years. A master guitar player, the singer-songwriter spent several years in the popular jam band The Bridge, which performed at the 2010 DelFest, before Jacobs went solo.
His band is currently performing in support of his latest 10-song album, “Color Where You Are."
Another Baltimore-based group to be featured at the 2021 DelFest is Haint Blue.
Led by singer Mike Cohn, the seven-piece group combines traditional bluegrass instruments with keyboards and drums. The group released an EP in 2014 titled "Company of Ghosts."
Haint Blue has received numerous positive reviews including a feature article in Baltimore Magazine. The group is currently performing in support of a 12-song collection called "Overgrown."
