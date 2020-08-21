Oldtown man charged in South End hit-and-run crash

CUMBERLAND — Witnesses' information factored in an investigation of a hit-and-run property damage crash on River Avenue that resulted in charges against an Oldtown man, Cumberland Police said.
Louis Frederick Bauer IV, 28, was issued several citations stemming from the Thursday incident that resulted in "significant damage" to a parked vehicle in the 1300 block of River Avenue, police said.
Police said the charges were filed after witnesses provided a description of the vehicle, license plate number and direction of travel.
