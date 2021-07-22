MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — An Oldtown man was indicted Wednesday on firearms theft charges stemming from alleged theft of firearms from a Mineral County gun dealer in 2019, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph J. Bernard.
Richard Lee Tyndall Jr., 43, was indicted on two counts of stealing firearms from a dealer and two counts of unlawful possession of firearms.
Tyndall, a person prohibited from having firearms because of a prior conviction, is accused of stealing eight firearms from a licensed dealer in Mineral County on Sept. 4, 2019. He is also accused of stealing five firearms from a licensed dealer in Mineral County on Sept. 27, 2019.
Tyndall faces up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000 for each count.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives and West Virginia State Police investigated.
