NEW CREEK, W.Va. — A burn victim being treated at the scene of a New Creek house fire Wednesday morning was fatally shot by police after shoving a paramedic, jumping from an ambulance and attempting to disarm a deputy, the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office said.
The victim, who was not identified, was shot once by a second officer and pronounced dead at the scene.
“A struggle ensued between both officers and the subject as he continued to try and remove the weapon from its holster," read a news release issued by the sheriff’s office. "As the subject worked to remove the firearm the second officer fired one round from his duty weapon and struck the subject."
The victim was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsy.
No police officers or fire and medical service providers at the scene were injured in the incident that began with the fire alert at 6:20 a.m. by the Mineral County 911 emergency center for a structure fire at a residence on Hooker Hollow Road.
The fatal use of force incident is under investigation by state police.
The fire also caused injury to a second person — a female occupant of the residence who was taken to Potomac Valley Hospital for treatment of burn injuries, according to a 911 dispatcher.
The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation by the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said additional information would be provided “pending the outcome of the investigation by the involved agencies.”
