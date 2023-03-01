ROMNEY, W.Va. — One person died of gunshot wounds and another person was in police custody following a shooting Tuesday afternoon on Grafton Street.
The Hampshire Review reported Romney Police confirmed the incident, and it remained under investigation. Grafton Street runs off of U.S. Route 50 in the town's business district.
Efforts Wednesday by the Times-News to contact the Romney Police Department were unsuccessful. A town hall clerk said the police department could not respond to the inquiry, noting officers were "busy with the investigation."
First-responders were reportedly dispatched to Grafton Street early Tuesday afternoon for a trauma patient who had reportedly suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
Romney is a town and county seat of Hampshire County with a population of about 1,700, according to the 2020 census.
