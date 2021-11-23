FRIENDSVILLE, Md. — A Pennsylvania man was killed Monday night after the pickup truck he was driving in the wrong direction on Interstate 68 in Garrett County struck two other vehicles, according to Maryland State Police.
The identity of the 51-year-old victim from Meyersdale was not released, pending notification of next of kin. He was pronounced dead after being taken to J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia.
Police said the accident happened about 9 p.m. near the 6-mile marker, and the county's 911 center received a series of calls about the truck before the fatal crash.
Police said the victim was driving east in the west lanes and collided with a Toyota Prius and a Dodge Journey.
A 39-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, both of Macungie, Pennsylvania, were taken to the Morgantown hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries. The driver of the Dodge was apparently not injured.
The crash was investigated by troopers of the McHenry barrack and the MSP Crash Team. The westbound lanes of I-68 was closed for several hours.
Firefighters from Friendsville and Grantsville responded along with ambulances from Northern Garrett Rescue Squad.
