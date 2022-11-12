CUMBERLAND — Cumberland Police Cpl. Jeremy Hedrick witnessed firsthand the damage the opioid epidemic was having on the community he vowed to protect and serve and decided to do something about it.
In 2014 and 2015, Hedrick noticed a change happening on the streets, including deadly overdoses and the criminal activity that comes with opioid abuse and the trafficking of narcotics. Although he had been battling the epidemic on the front lines as part of the police department’s narcotics unit, in 2016 he took a job in the schools as a resource officer. It was there he realized he could reach young people and educate them on the dangers of opioids before they learned it the wrong way.
Hedrick’s years of work got the attention of Gov. Larry Hogan and on Monday he received a Governor’s Citation, presented by Western Maryland field representative Mark Widmyer.
“It’s a great award for Corporal Hedrick to show the appreciation for all he does and all that he has done in the school system even prior to becoming a school resource officer,” said Ben Brauer, director of Title IX for Frostburg State University and former supervisor of student services and school safety for Allegany County Public Schools. “With the opioid epidemic that we’ve had and currently have, he stepped up and put some things in place in the schools that made a difference with our kids well beyond what we even know.”
Some of the programs Hedrick created include bringing drug users to speak to students about addiction and coming up with fundraisers to purchase education materials.
“In previous years, the kids didn’t see it so much,” Hedrick said. “But, with more of it showing up the kids were talking to us more of maybe seeing the parents and stuff with needles, so we tried to explain to them about the side effects and the long-term (impact) and what we can do to help them.
“I started doing a lot of things with bringing addicted people in to talk to the kids on how they got addicted. Everyone had the idea of what a drug user or addict looked like. A lot of people that I brought in were very fit and everything else.”
Working cases, Hedrick said, “I saw we were dealing with the same people over and over and my thought was if I could reach them at an early age I might not deal with them later on in life. I tell them that they are one decision away from changing the rest of their life.”
With the support of several other officers and community leaders, Hedrick started the Prescribe Change Four-Mile Run and One Mile Walk to raise money to purchase educational materials. That money helped pay for booklets used in the classroom in recent years.
In 2019, Hedrick was the keynote speaker for the Opioid Operation Command Center Youth Prevention and Intervention Summit, which was attended by law enforcement and educators from across the state. He is also a Drug Abuse Resistance Education officer, winning the 2019 Dare Hero Award. He has trained law enforcement in Garrett and Montgomery counties on identifying illegal drugs and the role of a resource officer.
Widmyer presented the citation in front of numerous fellow police officers, educators, Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss and City Council members at Allegany High School.
“He has also won an award from his own people for his work and we wanted to follow it up with the Governor’s Citation,” Widmyer said. “The governor very much appreciates all first responders and really what our police officers do. They get very little thanks for what they do.”
Morriss said, “We are all proud of Jeremy and everything he has done. Being a SRO is a critically important job to help protect our youth and be a good role model and Jeremy does a great job. It is so important to get the young people before they have been exposed to any of these Class I drugs and that’s why what Jeremy is doing is very important.”
