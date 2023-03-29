SWANTON — One person was killed Wednesday by a fire that destroyed a Swanton home, according to the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal.
Fire crews were first alerted to the blaze with possible entrapment on Upper Green Glade Road about 8:50 a.m. and first-arriving units found heavy fire throughout the two-story home.
Due to the amount of damage, the home eventually collapsed, fire investigators said.
"After several hours, firefighters and investigators located an adult victim within the remains of the home at around noon," fire investigators said.
Investigators said the victim is believed to be one of the occupants, but the identity won't be confirmed until autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
