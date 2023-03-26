NEW CREEK, W.Va. — One person was burned Sunday afternoon during a fire that destroyed a remote Mineral County cabin.
The blaze started about 2:45 p.m. on Rare Breed Farm Lane off Hooker Hollow Road, according to the New Creek Volunteer Fire Department.
The victim suffered second- and third-degree burns and was flown to an unspecified hospital by Trooper 5, a Maryland State Police medevac, for treatment.
The 12 feet by 20 feet cabin was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, as crews had difficulty finding access to the residence, according to the fire department. They eventually found driveway access on Limestone Road.
Fire crews also extinguished a brush fire on the property.
Volunteer companies at the scene included New Creek, Keyser, Fountain, Burlington and Tri-Towns. Valley Medical also responded.
