ROMNEY, W.Va. — One person was seriously injured and more than two dozen residents were displaced early Tuesday after a fire at a senior apartment complex in Romney.
The fire at Romney Unity Apartments, which is managed by Human Resource Development and Employment Inc., started about 3:30 a.m., Romney Fire Company Chief Garrett Parsons said. The injured person was flown to a burn center after receiving initial care locally. Firefighters rescued other residents from the smoke-filled upper level and stairwells.
“This was truly an all hands on deck incident,” Parsons said, crediting the Fairfax Street building's sprinkler system and smoke detectors for saving lives.
More than a dozen volunteer fire companies and emergency medical services providers responded to the incident and were on the scene for more than two hours.
Parsons, who is also a city of Cumberland firefighter, said the fire originated in a second-floor apartment and was confined to that unit.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office.
A temporary shelter was set up at the Romney fire station, where about 30 evacuated residents were under the care of local officials assisted by the American Red Cross.
Parsons said the Potomac Valley Transit Authority assisted in transport of the displaced occupants to the shelter.
“I can’t thank the mutual aid agencies, including EMS and law enforcement, enough for their assistance this morning,” Parsons said several hours after the incident.
Companies responding in addition to Romney included Burlington, Augusta, Springfield, Levels, Slanesville, Capon Bridge, Fort Ashby, Ridgeley, Short Gap, Fountain, New Creek, Keyser and Moorefield following alert by 911 emergency centers in the region.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.