CUMBERLAND — One person was injured Tuesday afternoon following a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 68 that resulted in a car resting on top of the concrete median that separates the east and west lanes.
Cumberland Police said the accident started in the west lanes when a vehicle driven by Charles Harvey attempted to make a lane change due to traffic congestion. While making the lane change, Harvey’s vehicle hit another vehicle, causing it to flip onto the median, police said.
Police said the driver of the second vehicle, who was not identified, was taken to UPMC Western Maryland by a Cumberland Fire Department ambulance for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
