CUMBERLAND — One person was hurt Friday afternoon in a three-vehicle accident at the intersection of Industrial Boulevard and Lamont Streets.
Cumberland Police said Ronald Iser of Fort Ashby, West Virginia, didn't stop at a stop sign at Lamont Street and hit a vehicle traveling west on Industrial, causing it to roll on its side. The third vehicle was struck by debris.
The injured person had non-life threatening injuries and was taken to UPMC Western Maryland by a Cumberland Fire Department ambulance, police said.
Industrial Boulevard was closed for about an hour following the accident, which happened just after 4 p.m.
