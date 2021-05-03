CRESAPTOWN — One woman was seriously injured and another charged with driving while impaired following a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon on U.S. Route 220 near Hannah Plaza.
The Allegany County Sheriff's Office said Jessica Pudin, 43, of LaVale, was also charged with reckless driving, negligent driving and related offenses after allegedly driving south in the northbound lane and striking a northbound vehicle.
Mary Lanore Taylor, 86, of Cumberland, a passenger in the vehicle allegedly struck by Pudin, remained in critical condition late Sunday at Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh, where she was flown following initial treatment at UPMC Western Maryland. She was trapped in the wreckage for 20 minutes, deputies said.
Two other people were transported to UPMC Western Maryland, deputies said. Their names and conditions were not available Monday morning.
The accident remains under investigation.
