MCHENRY — One person was charged and another hurt Saturday after a boating accident at Deep Creek Lake, Maryland Natural Resources Police said Monday.
Pranav Panta, 24, was charged with negligent operation of a vessel and operating a vessel while impaired by alcohol.
Police said the incident happened just before 5:30 p.m. after Panta docked the boat to get fuel.
"While the boat was docked, the passengers jumped off the back to swim," according to a release issued by police. "A few moments later, without checking if the occupants were back onboard, Panta put the boat in reverse."
The propeller struck one of the passengers, causing leg lacerations.
The victim, who was not identified, was taken to a medical center for treatment.
