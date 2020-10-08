NEW CREEK, W.Va. — One person was injured and taken to Potomac Valley Hospital early Wednesday evening as the result of a structure fire on E&R Path off Hooker Hollow Road, according to the New Creek Volunteer Fire Department.
The fire, which was reported at 7:33 p.m., was contained to one room, but heat and smoke damage occurred throughout the upper level of the two-story residence.
Keyser, Fountain, Burlington, Bloomington and Potomac volunteer fire companies also responded.
