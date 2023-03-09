LAVALE — One person was taken to UPMC Western Maryland after a vehicle became engulfed in flames late Wednesday on National Highway near Clarysville, according to the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services.
LaVale Volunteer Fire Department handled the incident that prompted alert by Allegany County 911 dispatchers just before 10 p.m.
LaVale volunteer firefighters were also alerted for a second call about an hour later when a brush fire was reported in the Braddock Road area of LaVale, according to Roger Bennett, emergency services deputy director.
