SHORT GAP, W.Va. — One person was killed Sunday in a single-vehicle crash on Knobley Road in Short Gap.
The accident happened just after 2 p.m., about 2 1/2 miles from state Route 956.
The road was closed for several hours.
The Mineral County Sheriff’s Department, West Virginia State Police, Short Gap and Fort Ashby volunteer fire companies and the county medical examiner were all at the scene.
Further information was not available Sunday.
