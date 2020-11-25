BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — One person was killed Tuesday afternoon in a crash involving two vehicles on U.S. Route 522 near Berkeley Springs, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
The identity of the victim was being withheld pending notification of next of kin, according to Morgan County Sheriff K.C. Bohrer.
The accident occurred at about 3 p.m. and is being investigated by Deputy Dennis Jenkins and Deputy Brad Knotts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.