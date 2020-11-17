YELLOW SPRING, W.Va. — Efforts continued Tuesday to determine the cause of a weekend head-on collision on state Route 259 that claimed the life of a Hardy County woman and seriously injured her husband and a Martinsburg man, according to the Hampshire County Sheriff's Office.
Sara Brookfield, 69, of Wardensville, died after being taken to Winchester (Va.) Medical Center for treatment on injuries sustained in the 7:29 a.m. crash that occurred on Route 259 near Yellow Spring, deputies said.
Robert M. Brookfield, 82, of Wardensville and Andrew A. Clark, 31, Martinsburg, suffered serious injuries and were also taken to the Winchester medical facility for treatment, police said.
The crash occurred when a southbound 2004 Volkswagen operated by Clark traveled left of center and collided head-on with a 2018 Subaru operated by Robert Brookfield and also occupied by Sara Brookfield.
The accident investigation is being led by Lt. Brian Hinger of the sheriff's office.
Capon Springs Fire and Rescue units responded to the scene along with Hampshire County EMS and Frederick County (Va.) fire and EMS units.
