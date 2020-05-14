KEYSER , W.Va. — A Hampshire County man was wounded and a Keyser man arrested following a shooting that occurred early Tuesday in a moving vehicle on U.S. Route 220 south of Keyser, according to court documents.
The incident was investigated by the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office, which responded to Potomac Valley Hospital where the victim, Erwin McCary of Purgitsville, was being treated about 3:35 a.m. He was subsequently released from the hospital.
Arrested was 22-year-old Deavonta Jerome Johnson, of Keyser, who was charged with wanton endangerment.
Following arraignment at the Mineral County Magistrate’s Office, Johnson was jailed at the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail in Augusta in lieu of $15,000 full cash bond.
Court records showed the shooting took place as Johnson was handling a 9 mm Glock handgun while a passenger in the rear seat of the vehicle. The weapon discharged, causing the projectile to pass through the front passenger seat, striking McCary, before passing through the bottom of the seat and becoming lodged in the floorboard of the vehicle.
Police said the arrest was made when Johnson was located at his residence in Keyser.
Alcohol intoxication is reported to be a factor in the incident that remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.
