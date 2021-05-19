CUMBERLAND — One man suffered an apparent minor stab wound and a second was arrested during an incident late Tuesday at Love's Truck Stop on Ali Ghan Road.
The victim was taken by private vehicle to UPMC Western Maryland following the incident about 11:45 p.m., according to the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services.
Cumberland Police arrested Ekko Vendetta O'Key of Idaho on charges of first- and second-degree assault, carrying a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct. He reportedly admitted to police committing the stabbing and remained jailed Wednesday while awaiting a bond hearing.
Police were called to the truck stop for a reported disturbance involving two men. Upon arrival, officers were reportedly approached by the victim who displayed a wound to his chest that he said was the result of a stabbing that had just occurred.
