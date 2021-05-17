CUMBERLAND — A city youth was in critical condition and a second youth arrested following a stabbing early Monday in the 100 block of Polk Street, Cumberland Police said.
The incident reportedly occurred about 3 a.m. during an altercation.
Police said the suspect, a male, was arrested about two hours after the incident in a wooded area off Willowbrook Road.
The victim, also a male, was taken to UPMC Western Maryland by a Cumberland Fire Department ambulance.
The incident remains under investigation by Cumberland Police with the assistance of the C3I Unit.
