ANNAPOLIS — Just in time for Thanksgiving Day football games, online sports betting has launched in Maryland.
Online sports betting started Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. In a Tuesday press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said Wednesday’s launch represented “the culmination of literally years of effort.”
Marylanders voted “overwhelmingly” in 2020 to approve sports betting, “and since then, our administration has been pushing everyone to implement the voters’ decision as quickly and efficiently as possible,” Hogan said.
In-person sports betting began in the state in 2021.
“This process took longer than it should have, but we are excited that this launch is in time for fans to place their bets on all the Thanksgiving Day NFL action, college football rivalry weekend, this week’s slate of NBA games, the 2022 World Cup, and this Sunday’s Ravens and Commanders games,” Hogan said. “In addition to allowing Marylanders to bet on the NFL, March Madness, and so much more, sports betting is helping us keep these critical dollars in the state, and is providing another critical revenue source for Maryland schools. It is anticipated to bring in up to $30 million in revenue next year, and that total is expected to reach nearly $100 million by 2027.”
Barstool Sportsbook, BetMGM, BetRivers Sportsbook, Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings Sportsbook, FanDuel Sportsbook and PointsBet are the first seven sportsbooks to go live in the state.
During the press conference, Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency Director John Martin said the sportsbooks went through a testing process Monday ahead of going live, calling it “a dress rehearsal.”
Three more entities — Betfred, BetParx and Fanatics — have received their license and will launch soon, according to a Wednesday release from the Lottery and Gaming Control Agency.
Three licenses will be brought up for approval at a Dec. 1 meeting of the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission, Martin said. By summer 2023, the state is expected to have 21 mobile gaming entities and “between 15-20 facility licenses.” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.