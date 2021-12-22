CRESAPTOWN — A well-being check of a possible intoxicated driver in a vehicle early Wednesday at the Sheetz parking lot at Cresaptown led to the arrest of an Oregon woman who was found in possession of more than seven ounces of fentanyl, according to the Allegany County Sheriff's Office.
Brooke Kristine Fitzgerald, 36, of Ashland, was charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and heroin, possession of large quantities of the substances and related offenses following the 2:18 a.m. arrest.
Following arrest processing, Fitzgerald was lodged in the Allegany County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing by a district court commissioner.
Police said the arrest was made with the assistance of Cumberland Police who conducted a K-9 scan of the suspect vehicle for the presences of controlled dangerous substances. Police said Fitzgerald was the sole occupant of the vehicle.
