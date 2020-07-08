CUMBERLAND — Organizers have canceled the annual Heritage Days festival due to coronavirus concerns.
A Cumberland tradition, the event is typically held each June and this year's would have been the 52nd festival. Due to COVID-19, the event had been rescheduled for Sept. 12-13.
"We had really hoped for an expanded festival this year and we had historical events planned for indoor areas," said Dave Williams, an event organizer. "This created problems with social distancing. Then we surveyed the vendors and found that half the vendors couldn't come out. That was a problem for the outdoor portion. Unfortunately, it forced our hand. There wasn't any upside in trying to go ahead with it given the circumstances."
Williams said the Whiskey Rebellion portion of the event will go forward as scheduled on Sept.11-12 at the Allegany Museum.
"The museum feels it is important to maintain that event and work to handle logistics," said Williams.
Organizers had planned to expand the festival this year from a two-day to a four-day event. The Emanuel Episcopal Church, Masonic Lodge, Gordon-Roberts House, Allegany County Historical Society and Women's Civic Club had agreed to participate. An 18th Century Market and Fair was also planned.
In addition, noted Connecticut-based George Washington historical actor John Koopman III was scheduled for an appearance. He was to appear with a troupe of actors to reenact President George Washington’s October 1794 dinner at Col. John Lynn’s house on Prospect Square.
Williams said Heritage Days will return next June. He said he expects the festival to include the items planned for this year.
"We want to be able to give the people a wonderful event and we expect to be back next year," said Williams. "We have been given an extension on our grant funding to help bring the festival back in 2021 and we're excited about that. We will put out more information in the coming months."
Follow staff writer Greg Larry on Twitter @GregLarryCTN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.