CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The construction of Frankfort Elementary School will receive additional state money after the School Building Authority approved supplemental funding for the project during a recent meeting.
When the Mineral County Board of Education approved the bids for the school during its Nov. 1 meeting, Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft told board members an additional $6 million was needed for construction, which would be requested from the SBA. The bids were subject to the SBA’s final approval, which was granted Monday.
The board originally requested $19.1 million for the project. The SBA also approved an extension of the grant contract to Dec. 31, 2024.
A portion of the funds approved will cover a larger gymnasium. While it was originally estimated to cost as much as $2.5 million, Ravenscroft said during the Nov. 1 meeting the estimated price was around $850,000.
In a Nov. 7 letter to SBA Director of Architectural Services Dana Womack, Ravenscroft requested the SBA’s decision on funding by Nov. 21 to keep within the timeline for contract awards.
“The original award for the new elementary school was in 2020, since then we have witnessed the market escalate dramatically,” Ravenscroft wrote. “While this project is over the initial budget, the increase is in-line with the current market.”
A community group, the Frankfort Elementary Enrichment Fund, sprung up in support of the school and a larger gym. By email Wednesday, Kati Kenney, who serves as both president of the fund and the Wiley Ford Primary PTO, called the award “such a big win for the Frankfort district.”
When it’s built, Frankfort Elementary will consolidate Wiley Ford, Frankfort Intermediate and Fort Ashby Primary. Currently, Kenney said, students at Wiley Ford don’t have a gymnasium, nor access to a large enough room to serve as one. There’s no good space for assemblies or for students to play in inclement weather, she said.
“Outside of just gym class, this larger space opens up doors for other enrichment opportunities that our students don’t currently have,” Kenney wrote. “As a mom of two Wiley Ford kids myself, this was a driving factor for me. Those extra opportunities add so much to the school experience, and our students deserve it.”
The fund plans to launch an engraved brick sale for placement in the school, Kenney said.
“As far as the Enrichment Fund goes, we are grateful that Superintendent Ravenscroft and the Board recognized the value this upgrade held for our district,” she wrote. “As we promised in the spring, we will fundraise the best that we can to offset the increase this expansion brought on. Collectively, our group just feels that it’s the right thing to do to contribute to the project, with a full understanding that we are receiving a gym that is outside of the typical plan for an elementary school. I feel comfortable saying that this is what our community would call ‘the Falcon way,’ and we will band together to contribute what we can.”
