CUMBERLAND — Winds gusting to 55 mph prompted a wind advisory Tuesday by the National Weather Service for western Allegany County, Garrett County and the Potomac Highlands of West Virginia.
Motorists in high profile vehicles were urged to be cautious of the high wind conditions that were expected to continue into early Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
Power outages were expected in isolated areas as sustained winds in the 30 mph range could gust at times to more than 50 mph.
At 8 a.m., more than two dozen residents were without electricity in the Friendsville area of Garrett County and in Hardy County, West Virginia, according to the FirstEnergy website.
