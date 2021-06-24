CUMBERLAND — No injuries were reported when fire erupted in an outbuilding at 12100 House Drive in the Baltimore Pike area late Thursday morning, according to the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services.
More than two dozen volunteer firefighters responded to the scene following initial alert by the Allegany County 911 center at 11:51 a.m.
First-arriving Baltimore Pike and Bedford Road volunteer fire units reported fire on all four sides of the 40-by-50-foot structure and that all the occupants had safely exited.
Investigators from the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office also responded to the scene to determine the cause and origin of the blaze.
Several tankers were called to the scene since the incident occurred in an area without hydrants.
Bowman’s Addition, Flintstone, Orleans, Wiley Ford, District 16, LaVale, Ridgeley, Cresaptown, Midland and Cumberland Valley volunteer fire departments also responded to the scene along with the county’s Department of Emergency Services.
Units reportedly began to clear the scene just after 1 p.m.
