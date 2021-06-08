OAKLAND — The Little Yough Family Flicks summer movie series at the Mountain Fresh Pavilion in Oakland will return June 10 at dusk with the 2020 film “Scoob!” sponsored by Clear Mountain Bank.
The mayor and Town Council and the Oakland Heritage Community Foundation Inc. will host the series of outdoor movies through Aug. 19.
For upcoming scheduled movies, visit Oakland Little Yough Family Flicks on Facebook or contact Nicole McCullough at 301-334-2691.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.